Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Trading Up 7% Following Insider Buying Activity

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) was up 7% during trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $14.35 and last traded at $14.35. Approximately 5,966 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,293,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.41.

Specifically, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield acquired 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $132,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Get Krispy Kreme alerts:

DNUT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Krispy Kreme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Krispy Kreme from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Krispy Kreme presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.42.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.99.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $370.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.04 million. Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Krispy Kreme during the third quarter worth about $55,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the third quarter worth approximately $186,000. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT)

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.