Kumba Iron Ore Limited Announces Dividend of $0.52 (OTCMKTS:KIROY)

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.5221 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 13.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS KIROY opened at $13.40 on Tuesday. Kumba Iron Ore has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $18.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.74 and its 200 day moving average is $11.57.

Get Kumba Iron Ore alerts:

About Kumba Iron Ore (Get Rating)

Kumba Iron Ore Ltd. engages in the extraction, production, and sale iron ore. It operates through the following segments: Sishen Mine, Kolomela Mine, and Thabazimbi Mine Products; Logistics and Shipping Operation Services, and Other. The Sishen Mine, Kolomela Mine, and Thabazimbi Mine Products segment focuses on the extraction and production of iron ore.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kumba Iron Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kumba Iron Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.