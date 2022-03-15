L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 87.8% from the February 13th total of 4,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of LCAA stock opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. L Catterton Asia Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $10.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.73.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 146.8% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.
L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Singapore.
