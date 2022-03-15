L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Purchased by Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 1,026.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LHX. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $250.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $227.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.58. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.06 and a 12-month high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LHX. UBS Group downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.73.

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,040,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

