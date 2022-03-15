Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) Downgraded to “Sector Perform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank lowered shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF – Get Rating) to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.80.
OTCMKTS LIFZF opened at $31.95 on Monday. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 52 week low of $26.61 and a 52 week high of $42.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.06.
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp. engages in mining for iron ore. It owns interests in Iron Ore Company of Canada which operates a major iron mine near Labrador City, Newfoundland, and Labrador on lands leased from the company. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
