Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.27 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCXGet Rating) will report sales of $4.27 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Lam Research’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.23 billion and the highest is $4.40 billion. Lam Research reported sales of $3.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full year sales of $17.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.07 billion to $17.42 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $19.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.30 billion to $19.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lam Research.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.03 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lam Research from $755.00 to $730.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $770.00 to $725.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $765.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $719.30.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total transaction of $300,988.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,737 shares of company stock valued at $8,178,989 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 270,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,195,000 after acquiring an additional 98,641 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 111,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,509,000 after acquiring an additional 24,641 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,236,000. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 6,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded up $15.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $484.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,245,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market cap of $67.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.25. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $466.06 and a 12 month high of $731.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $588.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $610.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.69%.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

