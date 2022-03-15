Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Stake Decreased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) by 86.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,668 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Lannett were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Lannett during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Lannett during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Lannett by 55.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Lannett during the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Lannett during the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. 61.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Patrick G. Lepore acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.88 per share, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 79,500 shares of company stock worth $68,220. Corporate insiders own 14.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LCI opened at $0.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.14. Lannett Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $6.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.16.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $86.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.60 million. Lannett had a negative net margin of 70.98% and a negative return on equity of 31.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lannett Company, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

LCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

