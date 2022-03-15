Lantz Financial LLC Has $341,000 Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Amgen by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in Amgen by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 74,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,855,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

AMGN opened at $229.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.34. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $261.00. The stock has a market cap of $129.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.59.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.22. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 75.27%.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Amgen from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.12.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

