Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. is engaged in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian and Mid-Continent regions of the United States. Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $72.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laredo Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.80.

Shares of LPI opened at $67.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 3.87. Laredo Petroleum has a 1-year low of $26.51 and a 1-year high of $99.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by ($0.01). Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 101.15% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $470.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. Laredo Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 150.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum will post 28.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Tommye Karen Chandler sold 10,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $837,843.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Encap Energy Capital Fund Ix, sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $36,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 521,179 shares of company stock valued at $38,114,568. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $177,629,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,161,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $129,991,000 after acquiring an additional 183,927 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,577,459 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $94,853,000 after acquiring an additional 144,462 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 74.1% in the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 714,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,884,000 after acquiring an additional 304,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 260,525 shares during the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

