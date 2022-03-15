Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Price Target Raised to $113.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $113.00 in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Siebert Williams Shank raised Laredo Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.80.

LPI opened at $67.74 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.82 and a 200 day moving average of $69.89. Laredo Petroleum has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $99.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 3.87.

Laredo Petroleum ( NYSE:LPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $470.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.95 million. Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 101.15% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Laredo Petroleum will post 28.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,531 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $421,628.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 4,657 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total value of $355,096.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 521,179 shares of company stock valued at $38,114,568. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 74.1% during the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 714,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,884,000 after purchasing an additional 304,000 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $326,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 6.0% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 46,644 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 1.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

