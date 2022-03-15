Law Debenture Co. (LON:LWDB) Insider Denis Jackson Sells 8,339 Shares

Law Debenture Co. (LON:LWDB – Get Rating) insider Denis Jackson sold 8,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 757 ($9.84), for a total transaction of £63,126.23 ($82,088.73).

LWDB opened at GBX 782 ($10.17) on Tuesday. Law Debenture Co. has a 52-week low of GBX 699 ($9.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 834.32 ($10.85). The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £970.08 million and a P/E ratio of 6.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 799.93.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a GBX 8.38 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Law Debenture’s previous dividend of $6.88. Law Debenture’s dividend payout ratio is 0.23%.

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c. engages in investment trust and independent fiduciary services businesses. The company operates through two segments, Investment Trust and Independent Fiduciary Services. It operates as an investment trust that invests in various sectors comprising oil and gas, basic materials, industrials, consumer goods, healthcare, consumer services, telecommunications, utilities, technology, and financials.

