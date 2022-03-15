LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €144.00 Price Target at Hauck and Aufhaeuser

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €144.00 ($158.24) price target on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €150.00 ($164.84) target price on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($170.33) target price on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($159.34) target price on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Friday. Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($142.86) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €158.00 ($173.63) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LEG Immobilien presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €143.05 ($157.19).

Shares of LEG Immobilien stock opened at €110.05 ($120.93) on Monday. LEG Immobilien has a 52-week low of €75.17 ($82.60) and a 52-week high of €98.50 ($108.24). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €114.66 and a 200-day moving average of €122.85.

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

