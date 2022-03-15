Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.27 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) to post $1.27 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Leggett & Platt’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.29 billion and the lowest is $1.23 billion. Leggett & Platt posted sales of $1.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will report full-year sales of $5.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.37 billion to $5.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.53 billion to $5.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Leggett & Platt.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

LEG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday.

In related news, Director Robert E. Brunner sold 6,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $236,295.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEG. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 398.8% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 139.2% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LEG opened at $35.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.43. Leggett & Platt has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $59.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

