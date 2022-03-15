Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LEG. StockNews.com upgraded Leggett & Platt from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

NYSE:LEG opened at $35.81 on Friday. Leggett & Platt has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $59.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.41.

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Leggett & Platt’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

In other news, Director Robert E. Brunner sold 6,076 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $236,295.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 398.8% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 139.2% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

