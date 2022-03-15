Lennar (NYSE:LEN) PT Lowered to $75.00 at KeyCorp

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 10.01% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lennar from $142.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.93.
NYSE:LEN opened at $83.34 on Tuesday. Lennar has a 1-year low of $79.52 and a 1-year high of $117.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 9.56 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.76 and a 200 day moving average of $101.15. The company has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.56.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lennar by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 1,556.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Lennar (Get Rating)
Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.
