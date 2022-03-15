Lennar (NYSE:LEN) PT Lowered to $75.00 at KeyCorp

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 10.01% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lennar from $142.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.93.

Get Lennar alerts:

NYSE:LEN opened at $83.34 on Tuesday. Lennar has a 1-year low of $79.52 and a 1-year high of $117.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 9.56 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.76 and a 200 day moving average of $101.15. The company has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.56.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 19.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 15.82 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lennar by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 1,556.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lennar (Get Rating)

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.