Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 5,000 Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Affimed in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Affimed in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Affimed by 51.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,555 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed during the third quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed during the third quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Affimed in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Affimed in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.38.

AFMD opened at $4.21 on Tuesday. Affimed has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 2.56.

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

