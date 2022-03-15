LHT (LHT) Market Capitalization Reaches $103,132.35

LHT (LHT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. LHT has a total market cap of $103,132.35 and $6.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LHT coin can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, LHT has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00008852 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00007807 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000397 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 87.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 182.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LHT Coin Profile

LHT (CRYPTO:LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

LHT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

