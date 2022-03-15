Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Short Interest Update

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 107,700 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the February 13th total of 82,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,423,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NYSE:USA opened at $7.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.22. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $9.46.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th.
About Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (Get Rating)
Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.
