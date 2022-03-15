Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Short Interest Update

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 107,700 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the February 13th total of 82,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,423,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE:USA opened at $7.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.22. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $9.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 2.0% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 60,703 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 4.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,657 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,243 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 16,420 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 6.1% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 31,153 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. 10.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (Get Rating)

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

