Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.13.

Several equities analysts have commented on LNC shares. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Lincoln National by 136.6% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LNC opened at $61.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. Lincoln National has a 52 week low of $56.41 and a 52 week high of $77.57. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.45.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.42). Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Lincoln National’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln National will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

