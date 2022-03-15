Lindbrook Capital LLC Buys 166 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 64.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Xylem by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Xylem by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 883,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,004,000 after acquiring an additional 146,732 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Xylem by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 27,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 8,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Xylem by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 548,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,807,000 after acquiring an additional 22,548 shares during the last quarter. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xylem stock opened at $83.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.03 and a 12-month high of $138.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.82 and its 200 day moving average is $116.44. The company has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.13.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Xylem had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XYL. Raymond James lowered shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.40.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

