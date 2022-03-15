Lindbrook Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,086,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,632,769,000 after purchasing an additional 376,865 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 27,789,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,290,038,000 after purchasing an additional 9,698,150 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,711,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $716,292,000 after purchasing an additional 303,671 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,423,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $694,127,000 after purchasing an additional 601,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,433,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,116 shares during the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WELL opened at $90.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $40.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.98. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.29 and a 12-month high of $92.84.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 312.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WELL shares. Mizuho upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.39.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

