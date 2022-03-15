Lindbrook Capital LLC Increases Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 98.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Junto Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Workday by 300.1% in the third quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 355,591 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,859,000 after purchasing an additional 266,723 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 9.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Workday by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of Workday during the third quarter worth $13,372,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 75.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 384,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,958,000 after acquiring an additional 165,100 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.11, for a total value of $29,850,579.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 109 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total value of $29,620.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 431,467 shares of company stock worth $110,241,637. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

WDAY opened at $220.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,209.10 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.90 and a 12-month high of $307.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.97.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 0.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $306.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $360.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Workday from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.83.

