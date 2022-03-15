Lindbrook Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 820 iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA)

Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 208.7% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the third quarter worth $234,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AOA opened at $65.04 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.03. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $73.77.

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

