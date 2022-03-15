Lindbrook Capital LLC Takes Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the third quarter worth about $74,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the third quarter worth about $86,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the third quarter worth about $111,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 102.0% in the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period.

BOND stock opened at $102.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.15. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.27 and a fifty-two week high of $112.27.

