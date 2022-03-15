Litecoin Cash Price Down 5.7% Over Last Week (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $5.51 million and approximately $187.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,539.20 or 0.99537500 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000087 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alt.Estate token (ALT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 752,994,794 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.