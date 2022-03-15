Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc cut its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.5% during the third quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the third quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.2% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $444.45 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $324.23 and a twelve month high of $479.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $394.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $363.71.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.21%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.09.

In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total transaction of $2,486,006.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total value of $826,033.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

