Lossless (LSS) Trading Down 4.6% Over Last Week

Lossless (LSS) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One Lossless coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000773 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Lossless has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. Lossless has a market capitalization of $13.87 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00045155 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,586.40 or 0.06607255 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,127.06 or 0.99954416 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00040711 BTC.

Lossless Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,822,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Buying and Selling Lossless

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lossless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lossless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

