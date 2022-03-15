Lotus Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LTSRF) Short Interest Update

Lotus Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LTSRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 412,200 shares, a growth of 45.6% from the February 13th total of 283,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 722,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS LTSRF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.26. 333,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,555. Lotus Resources has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average of $0.22.

Get Lotus Resources alerts:

About Lotus Resources (Get Rating)

Lotus Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and Malawi. The company also explores for cobalt ores. Its flagship property is the 65% owned Kayelekera uranium project located in northern Malawi, Africa. The company was formerly known as Hylea Metals Limited and changed its name to Lotus Resources Limited in August 2019.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lotus Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lotus Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.