Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,600 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Splunk were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Splunk by 55.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the software company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Splunk from $185.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Splunk from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.83.

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $110.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.14. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.45 and a 1 year high of $176.66. The stock has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 1.23.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.85. Splunk had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 104.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -6.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $48,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total transaction of $93,897.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,005 shares of company stock valued at $239,773 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

