Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $896,000 Stake in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ALLETE by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in ALLETE by 1.4% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 387,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,049,000 after buying an additional 5,179 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE in the third quarter valued at $315,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 9.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 843,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,176,000 after purchasing an additional 73,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLETE stock opened at $65.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.76 and a 200-day moving average of $63.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.56. ALLETE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.84 and a 52-week high of $73.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.54.

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. ALLETE had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. ALLETE’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.50%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

