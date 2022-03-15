Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $926,000 Stock Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 75.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 343,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,227,000 after buying an additional 138,005 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 194.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $298.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $260.97 and a 200-day moving average of $289.67. The company has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.23, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.97. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.33 and a 52 week high of $389.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.26.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.21. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 13.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SEDG. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $345.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $395.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $345.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.36.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total value of $2,797,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 6,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.84, for a total transaction of $2,104,744.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

