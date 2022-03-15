Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MGM. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 596,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. now owns 190,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,236,000 after acquiring an additional 60,356 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $477,000. Finally, Islet Management LP raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,260,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $38.80 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.93. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $35.57 and a 1 year high of $51.17. The company has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.86.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 12.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.90) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.41%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.35.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $141,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Swartz acquired 5,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.13 per share, for a total transaction of $248,363.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,603,250 shares of company stock worth $207,140,365 over the last three months. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

