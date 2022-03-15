Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 418.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Textron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the third quarter worth $64,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Textron by 29.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Textron in the third quarter worth $98,000. 83.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TXT opened at $69.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.72 and a 12-month high of $79.45. The firm has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.72.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). Textron had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.42%.

In other news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 243,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $16,670,843.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP E Robert Lupone sold 29,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $2,160,887.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 347,610 shares of company stock valued at $23,965,675. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

