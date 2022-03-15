LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,579 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Genius Sports were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at $317,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the 3rd quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Genius Sports by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

GENI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised shares of Genius Sports to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Genius Sports has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.23.

Genius Sports stock opened at $4.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $848.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.89. Genius Sports Limited has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $25.18.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07). Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 62.96% and a negative net margin of 225.61%. The business had revenue of $84.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.72 million. Genius Sports’s revenue was up 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

