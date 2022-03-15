LPL Financial LLC Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,993 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veritable L.P. increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 28.0% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 35.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 113.2% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 5,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $316,000.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

In other news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $247,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on COLD shares. Bank of America downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Americold Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.36.

NYSE COLD opened at $25.12 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Americold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $40.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of -209.32, a PEG ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.31.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $716.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -733.27%.

About Americold Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.