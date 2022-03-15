Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann forecasts that the company will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $332.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.40 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 120.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MGY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.45.

Shares of MGY opened at $21.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.49 and a 200 day moving average of $19.82. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $25.21.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.09%.

In other news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,455,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $156,572,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,480,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,762,000 after acquiring an additional 155,559 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,901,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,370,000 after acquiring an additional 975,585 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,245,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,475 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $95,271,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $69,815,000.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

