Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) Short Interest Update

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 673,100 shares, a drop of 37.7% from the February 13th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 381,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANU. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in Manchester United by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 10,934,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,353,585 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Manchester United during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,346,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,166,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,096,000 after buying an additional 693,227 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 614.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 667,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,927,000 after buying an additional 574,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 2,466.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 275,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after buying an additional 264,679 shares during the last quarter.

Get Manchester United alerts:

NYSE:MANU traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $12.51. 188,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,767. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Manchester United has a 1 year low of $12.04 and a 1 year high of $20.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.38. The company has a market cap of $541.62 million, a PE ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 0.70.

Manchester United ( NYSE:MANU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $2.52. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $185.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Manchester United will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Manchester United from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Manchester United Company Profile (Get Rating)

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following principal sectors: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial sector engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting sector engages in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Manchester United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.