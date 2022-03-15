Marfrig Global Foods (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Marfrig Global Foods (OTCMKTS:MRRTY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Bradesco Corretora cut shares of Marfrig Global Foods from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

MRRTY opened at $3.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.29. Marfrig Global Foods has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $5.06.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.2001 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.6%.

Marfrig Global Foods SA engages in the production, processing, and trade of meat products and food made from animal proteins. It operates through the following reportable business segments: Beef and Keystone. The Beef segment engages in marketing, promotion, and export of beef. The Keystone segment is a supplier of processed food made from animal protein to global restaurant chains, with operations concentrated in the United States and Asia.

