Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Reduces Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,955,407,000 after purchasing an additional 510,298 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,565,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,454,000 after purchasing an additional 14,142 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 9,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.47.

Shares of JPM stock traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $131.76. 972,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,804,229. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $127.27 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

