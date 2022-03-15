Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Price Target Cut to $17.00

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MQ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Marqeta from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Mizuho raised Marqeta from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marqeta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Marqeta from $36.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Marqeta from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.62.

Marqeta stock opened at $8.52 on Monday. Marqeta has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $37.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.29.

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 16.69% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The firm had revenue of $155.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.79 million. Marqeta’s revenue was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marqeta will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 846.9% during the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 28,449,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,409,000 after acquiring an additional 25,444,638 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 566.7% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 17,476,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,077,000 after acquiring an additional 14,855,275 shares in the last quarter. Industry Ventures L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,049,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,824,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,122,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

