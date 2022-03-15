Marston’s (OTCMKTS:MARZF) Raised to “Buy” at Liberum Capital

Marston’s (OTCMKTS:MARZF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Liberum Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised Marston’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Get Marston's alerts:

Shares of MARZF opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.05. Marston’s has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $1.42.

Marston’s Plc engages in the operation of breweries and pubs. It operates through the following segments: Pubs and Bars, Brewing, and Group Services. The Brewing segment covers selling of drink and third party brewing, packaging, and distribution. The Group Services segment provides a range of functional services that support and connect the wider business, including information technology, human resources, finance, retail systems, company secretariat, legal, risk, and compliance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marston's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marston's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.