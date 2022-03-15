MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,194 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 180.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,707,890 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $416,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030,445 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC increased its position in shares of MasTec by 210.7% during the 3rd quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 859,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,127,000 after purchasing an additional 582,618 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MasTec by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 828,974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,524,000 after purchasing an additional 177,413 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MasTec by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 697,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,137,000 after purchasing an additional 11,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MasTec by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 663,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,272,000 after purchasing an additional 313,074 shares during the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MasTec alerts:

Shares of MTZ opened at $82.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.21. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.85 and a 1 year high of $122.33.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MTZ shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on MasTec from $130.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. B. Riley lowered their target price on MasTec from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen lowered their target price on MasTec from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on MasTec from $139.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MasTec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

MasTec Company Profile (Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.