Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 11,544 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 6,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Vancity Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 20,566 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 69,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. 73.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.20.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total value of $58,535,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 480,490 shares of company stock valued at $181,379,981. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MA stock opened at $328.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $363.06 and a 200 day moving average of $352.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $305.61 and a 1-year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.37%.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

