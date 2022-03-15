Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.67 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Match Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.53. Match Group also reported earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Match Group will report full year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.39. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $4.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Match Group.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.13). Match Group had a net margin of 9.31% and a negative return on equity of 69.07%. The firm had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MTCH shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $153.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH traded up $2.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.57. The stock had a trading volume of 134,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,844,716. Match Group has a 52 week low of $84.20 and a 52 week high of $182.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Match Group by 37.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,719,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,566,801,000 after buying an additional 6,156,506 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Match Group during the fourth quarter worth $324,212,000. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in Match Group by 10.5% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,025,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,358,828,000 after buying an additional 1,428,188 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Match Group by 32.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,972,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $778,575,000 after buying an additional 1,216,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,872,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,173,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

