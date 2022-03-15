Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Matinas BioPharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on enabling the delivery of life-changing medicines using its LNC platform technology. The Company’s proprietary, disruptive technology utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecule drugs, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic and orally bioavailable. The Company’s lead anti-fungal product candidate, MAT2203, utilizes its proprietary lipid nano-crystal formulation technology for the safe and effective delivery of the broad-spectrum fungicidal agent, amphotericin B. Based on the positive patient clinical data reported in 2017, Matinas is preparing for a potential Phase 2 pivotal trial of MAT2203 for prevention of invasive fungal infections in patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. “

Get Matinas BioPharma alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

MTNB opened at $0.53 on Friday. Matinas BioPharma has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $1.61. The stock has a market cap of $115.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 2.20.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). On average, analysts expect that Matinas BioPharma will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 43.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,872,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 20,613 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,723,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 22,264 shares during the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 12.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Matinas BioPharma (Get Rating)

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on enabling the delivery of life-changing medicines using its LNC platform technology. The company’s proprietary, disruptive technology utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecule drugs, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins, and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Matinas BioPharma (MTNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Matinas BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matinas BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.