Maurizio Nicolelli Acquires 1,200 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) CFO Maurizio Nicolelli acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $124.50 per share, for a total transaction of $149,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ EXLS traded up $5.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.55. The company had a trading volume of 261,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,840. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.48. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.78 and a 1 year high of $146.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.96.
ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. ExlService had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms recently commented on EXLS. Cowen raised shares of ExlService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America raised shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of ExlService from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.20.
About ExlService (Get Rating)
ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.
