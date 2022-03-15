Maurizio Nicolelli Acquires 1,200 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) CFO Maurizio Nicolelli acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $124.50 per share, for a total transaction of $149,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS traded up $5.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.55. The company had a trading volume of 261,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,840. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.48. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.78 and a 1 year high of $146.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.96.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. ExlService had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ExlService during the fourth quarter worth $51,659,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ExlService by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,986,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $721,873,000 after buying an additional 151,555 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in ExlService by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in ExlService by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 108,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,727,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of ExlService by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. 91.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on EXLS. Cowen raised shares of ExlService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America raised shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of ExlService from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.20.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

