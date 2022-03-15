Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Sells 465 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.17.

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $173.60. 54,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,131,722. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $179.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.15.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.29%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

