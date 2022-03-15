MDH Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MDH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

MDH Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MDH – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a drop of 39.7% from the February 13th total of 24,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in MDH Acquisition by 2.3% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 46,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in MDH Acquisition by 21.1% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,845 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MDH Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. GAM Holding AG lifted its position in MDH Acquisition by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 69,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MDH Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $415,000. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MDH traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $9.74. The stock had a trading volume of 37,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,143. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.77. MDH Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $9.93.

MDH Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in transportation and logistics, telecommunications, financial services, and professional services industries.

