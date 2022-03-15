MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.47) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MDxHealth’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.45) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.48). The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MDxHealth will report full year earnings of ($2.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($1.99). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.86) to ($1.84). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MDxHealth.

MDXH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of MDxHealth in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of MDxHealth in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of MDxHealth in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MDxHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

MDXH opened at $8.07 on Tuesday. MDxHealth has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $13.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MDxHealth during the 4th quarter worth about $344,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MDxHealth during the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. Bleichroeder LP acquired a new position in MDxHealth during the 4th quarter worth about $18,643,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in MDxHealth during the 4th quarter worth about $857,000.

About MDxHealth

MDxHealth SA is a healthcare company which provides actionable molecular diagnostic information to personalize the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Its tests include ConfirmMDx for Prostate Cancer, SelectMDx for Prostate Cancer, PredictMDx for Glioblastoma and AssureMDx for Bladder Cancer. MDxHealth SA is based in Belgium.

