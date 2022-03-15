MeaTech 3D Ltd. (NASDAQ:MITC) Short Interest Update

MeaTech 3D Ltd. (NASDAQ:MITC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a growth of 64.7% from the February 13th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of MeaTech 3D by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 7,360 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MeaTech 3D during the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MeaTech 3D during the 3rd quarter worth $184,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of MeaTech 3D during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of MeaTech 3D by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MITC opened at $4.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.40. MeaTech 3D has a 1 year low of $4.35 and a 1 year high of $11.79.

MeaTech 3D Ltd., a technology company, focuses on the development and out-licensing of three-dimensional printing technology, biotechnology processes, and customizable manufacturing processes to food processing and food retail companies to manufacture proteins without animal slaughtering. The company engages in developing a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat.

